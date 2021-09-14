Baseball’s midsummer classic will return to Seattle in 2023.

Multiple sources confirmed a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that T-Mobile Park will host Major League Baseball’s All-Star game in July 2023.

It will be the first the All-Star game played in Seattle since 2001, which was a magical summer of baseball in the city and the Sodo district. The stadium, which was then called Safeco Field, had been open for just two seasons and the Mariners placed seven players on the All-Star team in a season where they won 116 games.

The Mariners first began working on a bid/presentation to host the All-Star game in 2018 and officially submitted it to MLB officials in 2019. Since then they’ve added information to their presentation about changes and improvements to T-Mobile Park as well as other aspects of the bid that would help them get the All-Star game.

