Get a whiff of this:

In an era when strikeouts across the major leagues are rising at rate faster than an Edwin Diaz four-seamer, when batters no longer appear to absorb the long-felt stigma of a strikeout, when “launch angle” is all the rage, here is 37-year-old Nelson Cruz swinging the pendulum the other way.

During his first season as the Mariners designated hitter, in 2015, Cruz struck out a career-high 164 times, whiffing on 25 percent of his plate appearances. As strikeout rates have increased dramatically throughout the game, Cruz over the past three seasons has managed to decrease his K rates: to 23.8 percent in 2016 to 21.7 percent last year to 19.3 percent through his first 21 games this season.

He credited an improved two-strike approach to his strikeout reduction.

“I think age and experience help you,” Cruz said. “You shorten up your swing a little bit more. … I figured out that I just need to put wood on the ball, you know. I don’t worry about launch angle or any of that. I go the other way: I like to hit line drives.”

He’s an exception in a growing trend. The major league strikeout record has been set every season since 2008 — and it’s on pace to be shattered again this year. For the first time in major-league history, April was the first full month with more strikeouts (6,656) than hits (6,360), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Edgar Martinez, for one, is not comfortable with the all-or-nothing approach. He was asked if he sensed that strikeouts are becoming more “accepted” across the game.

“Not to me. I don’t like the strikeouts,” the Mariners hitting coach said.

The growing number of power arms in bullpens, Martinez said, is a primary cause of the increased strikeouts. Indeed, the average starting pitcher averaged 51/3 innings per start in April, according to ESPN, and teams’ reliance on relievers has never been greater.

“You’ve got specialists in the sixth inning, seventh inning and so on,” Martinez said. “I mean, someone coming in in the sixth inning is throwing 95, 96 (mph). So that, to me, is one element.”

Even so, Martinez would like to see more hitters with a strategic two-strike mentality, a la Cruz.

“I think the hitter with two strikes should give up a little bit and try to put the ball in play, find a hole, get on base,” Martinez said. “The good hitters, they are able to do that. They control the strike zone, they don’t chase, and they stay within themselves. You give yourself and your team a chance with two strikes to get on base.”

That approach seems to suit this Mariners lineup, which through its first 30 games had the fewest strikeouts in the majors (with 222) — while hitting .256 as a team, tied for fourth-best in the majors.

The M’s have the fifth-lowest strikeout rate in the majors at 19.8 percent, according to Baseball Reference, and none of the Mariners’ regular hitters have a strikeout rate higher than the league average (Mitch Haniger is right at the league average of 22.6 percent).

It should be noted, too, that the M’s entered the weekend with the lowest walk rate — 7 percent — in all of baseball. The major-league average is 8.9 percent.

“Overall, would you like to see the walks up a little bit more? Yeah, but that’s not really how we’re built,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I think when you go acquire certain players you have to let them be who they are. That’s what we’re doing and it’s working out OK. There are times, and our team has talked about — with a guy on third and you have to situationally hit, to give up a little bit to stay away from the strikeout.

“You’ll even see our big guys — you see Nelson Cruz do it often, just take the ball the other way. Robbie (Cano) will do it. And that needs to percolate throughout the entire lineup in those situational at-bats. We do need to get a little more productive there, but I’m happy where we’re at offensively, but still think we have quite a ways to go to reach our ceiling.”

During his 11-year career as a major-league catcher, Servais said he hated to strike out. But he doesn’t necessarily hate how prevalent the strikeout has become in baseball today.

“This trend has been happening for a few years. It just didn’t come upon us now,” he said. “You know, the home runs, the extra-base hits, the power — it shows up on ‘SportsCenter’ and it works out pretty good in arbitration too. That’s just the way the game’s gone.”