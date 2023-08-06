ANAHEIM, Calif. — Eugenio Suarez singled to drive in automatic runner Ty France from second base for the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and the Mariners completed a rare four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

Left-hander Tayler Saucedo retired all six batters he faced, including three right-handed sluggers in the bottom of the 10th for the victory.

The Tahoma High School product struck out Hunter Renfroe looking at a slider on the outside edge for the first out of the 10th.

Pinch-hitter Chad Wallach flew out and Saucedo struck out C.J. Cron swinging through a high fastball to end it, stranding the Angels’ automatic runner at second.

The Mariners (60-52) are playing their best ball of the season. They’ve won a season-high five in a row, and 10 of 12, sweeping a four-game set against the Angels for the first time since July 2005.

The Angels (56-57) have lost six in a row.

J.P. Crawford homered on the first pitch of the game, and Teoscar Hernandez broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh with a 110-mph rocket out to left field off Angels starter Chase Silseth.

Rookie Bryce Miller had one of his best starts of the season, tossing five strong innings, striking out 10 with no walks.

Twice Miller struck out Shohei Ohtani, getting the Angels superstar to chase a slider in the dirt to end the fifth inning. It was Miller’s 85th and final pitch of the day.

The Mariners improved to 5-9 in extra-inning games this season.