If it seems like magic that the Mariners still have a chance in the playoffs — with their win over the Oakland As on Wednesday and the drubbing of the Boston Red Sox by the Orioles last night — that’s because it is.

At least, that’s what the Mariners believe, judging from a slew of the team’s official posts and pleas urging that all non-baseball activities cease in order to allow people to focus their energy on the team, the magic and the chance of going all the way to the playoffs.

In an “official” announcement, the Mariners said the team believes the “people of the Pacific Northwest deserve to enjoy this playoff race without the unnecessary distractions of non-essential activities that disrupt the enjoyment of the game. … It is unreasonable to expect the citizens of Seattle to focus on anything other than Mariners baseball.”

Further, the team calls for the Mariner Moose to replace the Olympic Marmot as state mammal, Edgar Martinez Drive South to be painted green, garlic fries be served at every Seattle restaurant and that the calculation of “Fun Differential” be added to all K-12 curriculum.

The Washington State Department of Transportation indicated on Twitter that it had heard the demands and was at work looking for just the right shade of green for Edgar Martinez Drive.

We're on it. Though on short notice, we had to scramble for green while battling this rain. #SeaUsRise #Believe https://t.co/VSaKkwWgKf pic.twitter.com/3ZRYVTuTF4 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 30, 2021

The Mariners are also asking that the Fremont Troll help prevent opposing players, coaches, staff and fans from crossing the Aurora Bridge and that the Hammering Man, outside the Seattle Art Museum, be properly equipped with a baseball bat.

The Mariners also kindly provided a note of excused absence to slide under a boss’s door.

just slide this under your boss’ door pic.twitter.com/cFMyiJ7Gnt — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 30, 2021

The Mariners kept their playoff dreams very much alive Wednesday night with a 4-2 win over the A’s in front of a crowd of 17,366 at T-Mobile Park by following the formula that’s worked for them all year — solid starting pitching (5 2/3 innings of one-run ball by Logan Gilbert), timely hitting and a lockdown bullpen to close things out.

The Mariners didn’t play Thursday, but the magic, almost incomprehensibly, continued when the 107-loss Orioles — also known as the worst team in the American League — did the Mariners a favor by knocking off the Red Sox 6-2. The Red Sox loss allowed the M’s to move up a half-game into a tie for the second wild-card spot with three games to play.

The Mariners’ playoff odds shot up to 42% Thursday, according to fivethirtyeight.com — up from 26% earlier in the day. ESPN.com has Seattle’s playoff chances at 27.4%.

The final series vs. the Angels, which begins Friday night, will feature three of the most highly anticipated baseball games Seattle has seen in two decades. And the Mariners — and YOU, if they are to be believed — are in control of their future.