Mariners 7, Dodgers 6 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Talented pitching prospect Levi Stoudt made his first career MLB spring-training start, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout. Ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, Stoudt gave up back-to-back singles to Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger to start the game. Chris Taylor gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a sac fly to center.

The Mariners answered with a five-run bottom of the first against Dodgers touted pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot. Luis Torrens drove in a run with an infield single, and Steven Souza Jr. smashed a grand slam.

Stoudt was able to work out of the inning without further damage. Given a 5-1 lead, he came back with a 1-2-3 second inning but started to tire in the third. Turner and Bellinger started off the inning with back-to-back singles, and a walk to Taylor loaded the bases. Austin Barnes followed with a RBI single back to the mound, and Gavin Lux hit a sac fly to center to score another run.

“My plan was just to attack and they got to me a little bit swinging early,” he said. “They were aggressive with some fastballs, but I kind of changed my game plan after that. I tried to throw a few more slider. I’m going to get hit when I’m in the zone a lot. The (pitching) line I’m not too happy about, but there were some weak hits in there and some lucky hits. I felt like I threw the ball well. I’ve got the first one out of the way and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Player of the game

Fighting for a spot on the MLB roster as the fourth outfielder, Steven Souza Jr. showed he still has some of that power remaining from his big 2017 season when he blasted 30 homers for the Tampa Bay Rays. With the bases loaded in the first inning, the former Cascade standout ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Pepiot, sending a blast onto a packed berm in left-center for a grand slam. Souza is in camp on a split contract, meaning he’s signed as a minor leaguer but will get a guaranteed $1 million salary if he is called up to the MLB team.

Quotable

“He gave up a few really soft hits, but I liked his demeanor on the mound. I thought he competed really well. It’s good to see all of his pitches being used. It was a really good step in the right direction for a young pitcher for his first time out there.” — manager Scott Servais on Stoudt

Advertising

On tap

On Sunday, the Mariners will be back at Peoria Stadium for another day as they host the Los Angeles Angels. Right-hander Chris Flexen will make his first start of the spring for Seattle with lefty Anthony Misiewicz and right-handers Asher Wojciechowski, Erik Swanson, Wyatt Millers and David Ellingson all scheduled to pitch. The Angels will start lefty Reid Detmers. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. The game will have a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM. The game will not be televised locally. Fans with a MLB.TV subscription can stream the Angels broadcast.

Video highlights

First Grand Salami of Spring 💥 pic.twitter.com/ITZKHH7khD — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2022

1️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ down the line 💪 pic.twitter.com/IAl8Ql5NpL — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2022

Boxscore

Link