Cleveland banged out 17 hits and drew seven walks en route to the rout.

Indians 16, Mariners 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The Mariners suffered through their first Cactus League blowout of the spring. Starter Rob Whalen was credited with just two innings pitched, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Whalen didn’t help himself with a pair of throwing errors that led to runs being scored.

Whalen actually worked into the third inning, but never recorded an out. He exited with the bases loaded and watched as minor league call-up reliever Bryan Bonnell served up a grand slam to Yan Gomes.

Reliever Ryan Cook also struggled, giving up five runs on five hits in 2/3 of an inning pitched, aided by three walks.

Offensively, Zach Vincej drove in a pair of runs and Kyle Seager added a RBI single.

Player of the game

Pitching in the second of scheduled back-to-back outings, set-up man Juan Nicasio looked strong, working a 1-2-3 fifth inning with strikeouts of Lonnie Chisenall and Yonder Alonso. His fastball velocity, which had been slow to build this spring, was back up to 95 mph hour.

Quotable

“Whalen has been so good all camp. It was disappointing today. He didn’t have command. I think really his last time out he had an awesome curveball and he didn’t go to it enough today. I thought with his pitch sequencing and selection, his curveball is kind of his pitch. We sam him punch out nine guys the last time he was out there. He really didn’t get into his game today. It does happen. That’s part of the process. Understanding from where he came from to where he’s at right now, he still had a really good camp. It just wasn’t his day.” — manager Scott Servais

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Tempe Diablo Stadium for a night game against the Angels on Monday. Right-hander Christian Bergman will make the start. Also scheduled to pitch in the game is right-hander Johendi Jiminian. The game will have a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.

