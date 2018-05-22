OAKLAND, Calif. — Robinson Cano was suspended. Dee Gordon was placed on the disabled list. Nelson Cruz’s elbow kept him out of the lineup. And Mitch Haniger was wearing an ice pack on his throbbing right forearm.

That’s four really good hitters missing from the lineup.

And yet the Mariners still found their way to a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night amidst the cold, the drizzle and the empty seats of the Oakland Coliseum.

Of course, that go-ahead run had to almost result in an injury because, well, that’s what the Mariners are dealing with this season.

Jean Segura’s wild dash around the bases from first base on Guillermo Heredia’s double to right-center was punctuated with an awkward headfirst slide into the legs of catcher Jonathan Lucroy for the go-ahead run. Segura’s left shoulder and arm jammed hard against Lucroy’s shin guard, leaving him on the ground in pain.

But with nobody left on the bench to play shortstop, he went out to his position and watched as Edwin Diaz closed out the game for his 16th save. Diaz got a little help from Kyle Seager, who made a ridiculous diving stop on Chad Pinder’s rocket ground ball for the second out of the inning.

It was an amazing win, but at some point the injuries are going to catch up with the Mariners.

In his second at-bat of the game, which came in the top of the fourth, Haniger was hit by pitch on a 92 mph sinker from A’s starter Trevor Cahill on his right wrist/forearm. He went out to right field for the bottom of the fourth, but was replaced by Andrew Romine in right field in the bottom of the fifth.

Down 2-0 and with most of their at-bats listless and unproductive against Cahill, Mike Zunino tied the game with one violent swing. With Daniel Vogelbach having drawn a one-out walk, Zunino yanked a sinker over the wall in left field for his seventh homer of the season.

The good news for the Mariners is that the X-rays on Haniger came back negative and is day-to-day in his return to the lineup.

The Mariners got a solid start from Mike Leake, who pitched 62/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts. The unearned run came Leake’s throwing error in he fourth inning that helped load the bases with no outs. Seattle sacrificed a run to get a double play and Leake allowed no further damage in the frame.

Oakland pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fifth. With two outs, Leake plunked Mark Canha on the rear end with a pitch that didn’t look to be an accident. But the free base runner ended up stinging a little as Canha later scored on back-to-back singles.