CHICAGO – The weather stunk early and stunk just a little less later in the dreary evening. The conditions ranged from embarrassing to abysmal in the early innings and improved to somewhat miserable as they progressed.

The Mariners largely followed a similar pattern, slogging their way through the steady rain falling early in the game, matching the sloppy conditions with sloppier play and playing as if they were just hoping the game would be stopped or postponed, which it probably should have been.

And when the rain decreased from heavy to steady and finally into a constant mist, they tried to make amends for the earlier mistakes and make it a game. In the end, the result was the same as the previous three games – a defeat.

The White Sox capitalized on Mariners miscues early and tagged Seattle starter Robbie Ray for three solo homers to roll to a rain-soaked 6-4 victory Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Seattle will try to avoid a three-game sweep and salvage what’s left of this road trip gone wrong Thursday afternoon in the series finale.

With various levels of rain hitting the Chicago area starting late Tuesday evening, there was some thought that Wednesday night’s game would be postponed into a double header on Thursday or even perhaps the White Sox giving up a home game and playing a doubleheader in Seattle late in the season, which was discussed.

Advertising

Instead, the game’s start time was delayed 47 minutes with the first pitch at 6:57 p.m.

The Mariners still might have preferred a 7:57 p.m. start instead even after Ty France gave them a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to left field off Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel.

After working around a leadoff single from Tim Anderson for a scoreless first inning, despite some very deep fly balls, Ray found pure misery in the second inning as the rain started fall heavily.

Eloy Jimenez led off the inning with a solo homer to left field that tied the game. It only got worse. The next batter, Andrew Vaughan, hit a groundball that hydroplaned to third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who misplayed it. Vaughan was given a single on the play.

Clearly bothered by the rain and trying to dry his pitching hand on the inside thigh portion of his pants, Ray uncorked a wild pitch and then walked Adam Engel. After getting a force out at second base, leaving runners on first and third, Crawford couldn’t glove Jake Burger’s hard one-hopper. The ball bounced off his glove and into left field for a RBI “single” to make it 2-1. Tim Anderson followed with a double into the gap in left-center to score two more runs and make it 4-1. With water puddling on the infield dirt in various places, Ray got a pair of ground balls to end the inning.

After the inning, the White Sox grounds crew attempted to actually do something with the field under the supervision of umpire crew chief Tom Hallion, putting several bags of “Diamond Dry” in various wet spots.

Advertising

Ray bounced back after the disastrous second inning, posting scoreless frames over the next three innings. His teammates cut the lead to 4-3 on a swinging bunt single from Dylan Moore that scored Crawford, who doubled to start the top of the fourth inning. France drove in Tom Murphy with a groundball to second base.

But Keuchel was able to get Mitch Haniger to pop out to end the inning.

Ray’s outing ended with one out in the seventh when he gave up back-to-back homers to Anderson and Luis Robert that made it 6-3.

Seattle picked up a run in the ninth inning off of Chicago closer Liam Hendriks. Suarez doubled off the wall in right-center and scored on Crawford’s third hit of the game – a bloop single to left.