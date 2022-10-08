Are you kidding? There’s no way that actually happened, right?

The Mariners just did the unthinkable, rallying back from an 8-1 (EIGHT TO ONE) deficit to defeat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Toronto and advance to the ALDS.

The Blue Jays had a 99% chance to win the game after a four-run fifth inning and things looked pretty bleak. But fans weren’t ready to call it quits, as the crowd at T-Mobile Park stuck around to see if Seattle had something special in store.

Bottom of the fifth inning, Mariners trailing 8-1, and hardly anybody has left the building. pic.twitter.com/GcxcMaYrRi — Shane Lantz (@ShaneMLantz) October 8, 2022

Special hardly describes the ensuing seven-run rally in front of 50,000 Toronto fans. But there is something special about Oct. 8, as on that day 27 years ago, Edgar Martinez lined a double down the left-field line to score two, including a very memorable slide by one Ken Griffey Jr. which sent the M’s to the ALCS.

The Mariners have borrowed some of that ’95 pixie dust, it appears. We’ll see how long this magical run lasts, but the Mariners get to keep playing October baseball for a while longer.

Mariners Twitter turned from meltdown to elation as they celebrated the improbable wild card series win.

Here’s a sample of what social media is saying:

EVERYONE DANCES pic.twitter.com/1jSw5dW9oN — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 9, 2022

The Blue Jays had a 99% win probability at one point.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/QTssam9W8p — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 9, 2022

The best part about being a Mariners fan is we can be as extra as we want about all of this and no one can tell us s**t 😭😭😭😭 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 9, 2022

The MLB playoffs first began 119 years ago.



This was only the third time EVER that a team rallied from 7+ runs down‼️



✔️ 1929 Athletics

✔️ 2008 Red Sox

✔️ 2022 Mariners pic.twitter.com/2l0W29IH9H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2022

What a comeback! The Mariners are headed to Houston.



Longest live ML +3500 when Seattle was down 8-1pic.twitter.com/eHyBUl0qAE — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 9, 2022

This #Mariners team has the kind of mojo that made you think even when down 8 runs or whatever, with a 98% projected Toronto win probability (per ESPN), you still could feel the hope. So. Damn. Fun. #GoMs pic.twitter.com/iRJx103Ga5 — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) October 9, 2022

The Mariners were down 8-1 in the 6th and came back to beat Toronto and advance to the ALDS



It’s the largest comeback in MLB postseason history by a road team pic.twitter.com/30KDSP9C6k — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 9, 2022

Mariners fans rn pic.twitter.com/wc9zpH4UKJ — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 9, 2022

WE’LL SEE YOU AT T-MOBILE PARK!!! — Aaron Goldsmith (@heygoldy) October 9, 2022

The cheapest get-in-the-door price on StubHub for 1 ticket to Game 3 next Saturday at this moment. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/WP3l7lylcd — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) October 9, 2022

For real though, lots of mariners fans thinking of family and friends who aren’t here. Also ecstatic for a generation of fans who get to experience this for the very first time. — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) October 9, 2022

We all knew it was going to come down to the final game & likely the final inning for these Mariners on Sunday in Toronto.

That’s the way season 46 was meant to be. Go finish tomorrow boys pic.twitter.com/iSpO858fY2 — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) October 8, 2022

“The shoe” is going into the Mariners Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/D2uw59GAWR — Kevin Martinez (@Kevin_Martinez) October 9, 2022