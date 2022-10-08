Are you kidding? There’s no way that actually happened, right?
The Mariners just did the unthinkable, rallying back from an 8-1 (EIGHT TO ONE) deficit to defeat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Toronto and advance to the ALDS.
The Blue Jays had a 99% chance to win the game after a four-run fifth inning and things looked pretty bleak. But fans weren’t ready to call it quits, as the crowd at T-Mobile Park stuck around to see if Seattle had something special in store.
Special hardly describes the ensuing seven-run rally in front of 50,000 Toronto fans. But there is something special about Oct. 8, as on that day 27 years ago, Edgar Martinez lined a double down the left-field line to score two, including a very memorable slide by one Ken Griffey Jr. which sent the M’s to the ALCS.
The Mariners have borrowed some of that ’95 pixie dust, it appears. We’ll see how long this magical run lasts, but the Mariners get to keep playing October baseball for a while longer.
Mariners Twitter turned from meltdown to elation as they celebrated the improbable wild card series win.
Here’s a sample of what social media is saying:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.