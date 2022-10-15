The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight.

The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.

The 47,690 in attendance not only witnessed playoff baseball in Seattle for the first time since 2001, they also were treated to the longest scoreless stretch ever in a playoff game.

But in the end, the Astros’ lone run in the 18th was enough to sink Seattle’s season.

While the Mariners’ season is over, fans and media members applauded the team’s resiliency and couldn’t help but look ahead to what should be a team just on the cusp of its window of contention.

Mariners magical season ends with three losses to the Astros in games that all seemed winnable.



It will be interesting to see how motivating this season was for all aspects of the team going into the offseason and next year. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) October 16, 2022

When it was over. pic.twitter.com/MIem5YAFQh — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 16, 2022

this mariners season was an oscar worthy movie that made me cry at the end



love you fam



what a year — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) October 16, 2022

That #Mariners game was a classic and torture, I'm sure, for home fans. But that's the tradeoff of finally making playoffs, as emotions get magnified. Having covered too many of the struggle years firsthand, I'm sure while this day hurts, it will leave fans with taste for more. — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) October 16, 2022

FINAL in 18: Astros 1, Mariners 0



Jeremy Peña's solo home run to lead off the top of the 18th sends Houston to its sixth straight ALCS.



Seattle's first home playoff game in 21 years goes as long as any in postseason history. Amazing atmosphere. Wonderful season. Tough ending. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 16, 2022

The Mariners ended the postseason with a 2-3 record and a +1 run differential. Man it hurts. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 16, 2022

Félix threw the first pitch in a game the M’s didn’t score in 18 innings. The Mariners. — David Skiba (@SkibaScubaShop) October 16, 2022

What a game. What a season.



The next few years are gonna be a dogfight in the west. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. M’s know who they gotta get past to take the next step. Congrats to the Astros, what a baseball game. — alexSSN (@alexSSN) October 16, 2022

Most of the sold-out crowd of 47,690 has remained, and they're chanting "Let's go Mariners" as players remain in the home dugout, watching the Astros celebrate. https://t.co/BEAnI7xPs8 — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) October 16, 2022

Most fun I’ve had covering a team in my short career goes to the ‘22 M’s. There’s a fire for baseball again in Seattle and I’m glad it was this specific group that broke the drought — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) October 16, 2022

the mariners blinked first — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 16, 2022

What a team. What a season.



We’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/1guaroDjrX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 16, 2022

We were in every single one of those games. They were all fun. I can't wait for next year. pic.twitter.com/tOlCU2YXwE — Hillary (@hillaryntweets) October 16, 2022

A tough way for the Mariners season to end, but for as disappointing as today’s game was there is a lot of optimism and hope inside the clubhouse. Also a lot of gratitude for Mariners fans. Thank you for making this season special! — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) October 16, 2022