The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight.
The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
The 47,690 in attendance not only witnessed playoff baseball in Seattle for the first time since 2001, they also were treated to the longest scoreless stretch ever in a playoff game.
But in the end, the Astros’ lone run in the 18th was enough to sink Seattle’s season.
While the Mariners’ season is over, fans and media members applauded the team’s resiliency and couldn’t help but look ahead to what should be a team just on the cusp of its window of contention.
Here’s what people had to say about the Mariners.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.