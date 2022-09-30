Who says storybook finishes can’t be more than fiction?

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant.

A walk-off homer in front of a sellout 44,754 to end the drought on a Friday night in Seattle? Yeah, that’s pretty darn cool.

And as soon as the catcher lumbered around the bases and touched home, the party was on. Champagne flowed, screams of relief bellowed out from all corners of the city and Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree with celebrations.

Here’s a snapshot of that euphoria. Soak it in, Seattle.

Cal Raleigh is the 1st player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to clinch a playoff spot for his team.



h/t @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2022

Here is Rick Rizzs's call of Cal Raleigh's drought-busting home run. He's been waiting decades to do this, and delivered. pic.twitter.com/kmMIR91KVG — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) October 1, 2022

J.P. is a whole mood 🤪 pic.twitter.com/pFYcfE93Cc — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) October 1, 2022

“We are just getting started.” Champagne party in the clubhouse pic.twitter.com/OfA122Vcbm — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 1, 2022

2001: Mariners make playoffs

2002:

2003:

2004:

2005:

2006:

2007:

2008:

2009:

2010:

2011:

2012:

2013:

2014:

2015:

2016:

2017:

2018:

2019:

2020:

2021:

2022: Mariners make playoffs



Seattle spent $157M this offseason — tonight they ended the longest playoff drought in U.S. sports. pic.twitter.com/kW1pDagBwV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 1, 2022

This was one goal, but not THE goal. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/ykGgnZa5g5 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 1, 2022

goms goms goms goms goms goms https://t.co/bQ9CfHQ3c6 pic.twitter.com/yfkwBOAGSI — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 1, 2022

Its v cool to see seattle in the playoffs again. Confirmed good sports town IMO — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 1, 2022

dad ain’t sleeping tonight pic.twitter.com/6siGtBXPAK — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) October 1, 2022

Such cool moments. An hour later players and fans. pic.twitter.com/WooAoi0CYx — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 1, 2022

Those are the sports moments you’ll never forget — Evan Hill (@EvanHillHB) October 1, 2022

Cal Raleigh will never have to buy a drink in Seattle again. Right? — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) October 1, 2022

pretty Good night pic.twitter.com/AHjsIK1UuI — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 1, 2022

Congratulations to our @mariners we are going to the playoffs and watch out , our pitching and defense are excellent and in a short series that’s what you want . — Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) October 1, 2022

fr that was incredible pic.twitter.com/rA9ubO8iPl — T-Mobile Park (@TMobilePark) October 1, 2022

Cal Raleigh was a 4-year old kid in North Carolina when the Mariners last made the playoffs and now he’s a 25-year old who will not buy a meal in Seattle for a long time, if ever again. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 1, 2022

HAPPY BASEMENT MURDER ROOM SEASON TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE, WHICH NOW INCLUDES ME AND THE SEATTLE MARINERS pic.twitter.com/eK1PVKZ3fK — Meg Rowley (@megrowler) October 1, 2022