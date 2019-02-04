The first day of spring training for pitchers and catchers is Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Despite the snow that hit Seattle on Sunday and Monday, the Mariners’ plan to load up a truck to head to Peoria, Ariz., for spring training went on — if a bit delayed. Originally scheduled to leave T-Mobile Park around noon, the truck instead ended up departing around 3 p.m.

On days like chilly Monday, it’s fun to daydream about baseball and sunshine.

