The first day of spring training for pitchers and catchers is Tuesday, Feb. 12.

By

Despite the snow that hit Seattle on Sunday and Monday, the Mariners’ plan to load up a truck to head to Peoria, Ariz., for spring training went on — if a bit delayed. Originally scheduled to leave T-Mobile Park around noon, the truck instead ended up departing around 3 p.m.

On days like chilly Monday, it’s fun to daydream about baseball and sunshine.

If you’re counting down, the first day pitchers and catchers work out at Mariners camp is just over a week away: Tuesday, Feb. 12.

