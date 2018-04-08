With snow in the forecast Sunday, the Mariners and Twins postponed their series finale Sunday and will make it up on a shared offday in May.

MINNEAPOLIS — With heavy snow forecasted to fall around the time of first pitch of the series finale, the Minnesota Twins elected to postpone Sunday afternoon’s game because of impending “inclement weather.”

After having the coldest starting first pitch in franchise history of 26 degrees on Saturday, the temps were expected to be somewhat warmer on Sunday. But the heavy snow was going to be a problem.

“There’s no sun out there today,” manager Scott Servais said. “If it had been overcast yesterday, we would not have played. But when the sun was on the field, it made it at least bearable. And the snow is going to hit today. Some people say it was going to be at one or two o’clock or four o’clock Everybody has their own opinions, but ultimately it was the Twins call.”

Neither wanted to get their starting pitcher hot and then have to burn him if the snow came in and delayed play.

“You go play two or three innings and then what are we doing, are we sitting there waiting out the snow?” Servais said. “It didn’t make a lot of sense. We were lucky to get yesterday’s game in. I’m glad we did. We scored a lot of runs. It was fun.”

The Mariners will make up the game on Monday, May 14. Seattle will be wrapping up a road trip that takes them from Toronto to Detroit and now for one game in Minneapolis.

In the immediate future, the rotation will slide back a day and the need for a fifth starter will be pushed back to April 17.

“We aren’t going to skip anybody,” Servais said. “We’ll just bump everyone back. We haven’t made it official yet. But that’s where we are leaning.”

The tentative probables for the series in Kansas City.

Monday — Marco Gonzales, LHP vs. Jakob Junis, RHP

— Marco Gonzales, LHP vs. Jakob Junis, RHP Tuesday — Felix Hernandez, RHP vs. Eric Skoglund, LHP

— Felix Hernandez, RHP vs. Eric Skoglund, LHP Wednesday — James Paxton, LHP vs. Danny Duffy, LHP

There is a chance that Erasmo Ramirez (lat strain) could be ready to be the fifth starter when needed. He pitched three innings on Saturday night for Class A Modesto on his rehab start. Ramirez allowed one run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

“You have to stay ready until you are told otherwise,” Ramirez said. “In the past, I’ve had it where you think you are going to get rained out and you end up playing and you aren’t ready so I just tried to stay ready.”

