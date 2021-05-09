BOX SCORE

Perhaps it will serve as a reality check to their actual place in the landscape of Major League Baseball. It’s certainly offered yet another reminder for the Mariners that their margin for error — or errors in this game — is slim. Put simply, they aren’t good enough to play poorly and beat any team they play.

In the shortened 2020 season, Seattle ran roughshod on the Texas Rangers, who were just beginning a rebuild and payroll reduction and finished with a 22-38 record. The teams played 10 times in the unbalanced schedule with the Mariners prevailing in eight games, including the last seven meetings while outscoring Texas – 60-32.

Now three games into the 19 scheduled meetings this season, the Mariners have learned that last year’s success vs. Texas means nothing.

With Sunday’s sloppy and lackluster 10-2 loss to the Rangers, which included three errors and two unearned runs, Seattle lost two of three in the series and is now edging toward falling under .500 with an 18-17 record. Texas improved to 18-18.

“Not the way we thought this series would play out after we got the nice win on Friday night,” manager Scott Servais said. “Texas is really swinging the bat and is about as hot as offensive club as we’ve seen all year. That combined with we didn’t play great defense today and we really struggle executing on the 0-2, 1-2 pitches the last couple nights, and they’re doing damage with them. It’s a disappointing finish to this series. We didn’t play good ballgame and we got it handed to us.”

The Mariners will have a day off on Monday due to MLB rules about changing two time zones. They will get to spend almost all of it in their hotel since they haven’t reached the 85 percent threshold of vaccination. Then they get to face the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a two-game series.

After giving away multiple chances at a win in a back-and-forth defeat on Saturday night, the Mariners tossed away any hopes of victory with one awful inning.

After Mitch Haniger had given Seattle a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth with a RBI single to right field off of Rangers starter Dane Dunning, Texas answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning before Seattle starter Justus Sheffield could record an out.

The one-run lead didn’t last for more than one pitch in the bottom of the fifth. Sheffield hung a first-pitch slider to Charlie Culberson to start the inning and it was redirected into the stands in deep left-center for a solo homer to tie the game.

J.P. Crawford then committed the Mariners third error of the game with a wild throw to first base on a routine ground ball from No. 9 hitter Jose Trevino. Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with a single and Nick Solak scored both runners with a double into the right-field corner.

A single from Nate Lowe gave rookie Adolis Garcia, who played in just three games for Texas in 2020, to continue his abuse of the Mariners pitching staff. Instead of burying a 1-2 slider to the back foot of Garcia, Sheffield left it in the middle of the plate. Garcia hit a towering shot that landed in the visitors’ bullpen in front of several Mariners relievers.

Garcia finished with three hits on the day, including a pair of run-scoring singles.

Texas got a useful if not extended or efficient start from right-hander Dane Dunning. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and piling up 10 strikeouts, most of them coming on sliders outside of the strike zone.