The Mariners managed just two runs on five hits, but it was enough for their second Cactus League win.

Mariners 2, Dodgers 0 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Six Mariners pitchers — Marco Gonzales, Juan Nicasio, Edwin Diaz, Rob Whalen, Chase Bradford and Sam Moll — combined to hold the Dodgers scoreless, while limiting them to two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Seattle mustered a run in the third after Ben Gamel tripled to right-center and scored on a wild pitch. The second run came in the fifth inning. Mike Ford led off with a double off the wall in left-center. He was replaced by pinch runner John Andreoli, who advanced to third on Ian Miller’s sac bunt and scored on Ben Gamel’s ground ball to second base.

The Mariners got a major scare when reliever Tom Koehler ran a fastball up and in on Nelson Cruz. The wayward pitch struck Cruz in the left wrist and knocked him to the ground. After a few moments and a conversation with athletic trainer Rob Nodine and manager Scott Servais, Cruz got up and headed to first. He remained in the game.

“It’s okay,” he said. “I’ll be fine. But it’s not fun getting hit.”

Playing on the same field as brother Corey for the first time in their professional careers, Kyle Seager won the sibling battle, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles. Corey Seager went 0-for-3 as the Dodgers designated hitter.

“I only worry about the games,” Kyle Seager said.

Player of the game

Facing a lineup that featured several Dodgers regulars, lefty Marco Gonzales pitched two scoreless innings. He cruised through the first inning with strikeouts of Chase Utley and Justin Turner. Gonzales issued a leadoff walk to Matt Kemp to start the second inning, but he came back and retired the next three hitters, including strikeouts of Joc Pederson and Andrew Toles to end the inning.

Quotable

“I am really happy for Rob Whalen. Of all the players I’ve seen over time, for him to reinvent and clean up his personal life and totally revamp everything, he looks like a different guy and I’m really happy for him. He kept pitching. It was the best stuff I’ve ever seen him have. The composure on the mound and the confidence, it says a lot about where he was to where he is right now.” — Mariners manager Scott Servais.

On Tap

The Mariners take to the road for the first time this spring, heading across the valley to face the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa. Right-hander Felix Hernandez will make his first start of the Cactus League. Chicago will start right-hander Tyler Chatwood. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle: Right-handers Max Povse, L. Jay Newsome, Shawn Armstrong and Dan Altavilla and lefty James Pazos. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. Pacific. The game will be broadcast live on mariners.com and delayed on ESPN 710.

