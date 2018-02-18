MarinersPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Sights and sounds from Day 4 of Mariners spring training Originally published February 18, 2018 at 4:45 pmUpdated February 18, 2018 at 4:50 pm The Seattle Mariners train on Sunday in Peoria, Arizona. Share story By Ken LambertSeattle Times staff photographer Spring Training Seen: The speed of Mariners pitcher Mike Leake in the bullpen Sunday, slowed down on video so you can see it. #MarinersST #Mariners pic.twitter.com/L91gE4pjzW — Ken Lambert (@SeaTimesFotoKen) February 18, 2018 Related Stories Inside James Paxton’s plan to stay healthy in 2018, and what milk (or a lack thereof) has to do with it February 18, 2018 Mariners shut down starter Erasmo Ramirez for two weeks with a minor lat strain February 18, 2018 Felix Hernandez draws a crowd for his first bullpen of Mariners spring training: ‘It was OK,’ he says February 17, 2018 Edwin Diaz aspires to be an ‘old guy on the mound’ as the Mariners’ closer February 17, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners in Peoria for spring training The Mariners are bringing back Turn Ahead the Clock Day for its 20th anniversary. Relive the legendary game that started it all Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryInside James Paxton’s plan to stay healthy in 2018, and what milk (or a lack thereof) has to do with it
