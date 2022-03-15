Mariners spring training is underway, with a couple new faces in camp Tuesday. Seattle stole headlines Monday with the blockbuster trade of Reds sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, and both players showed up in their new teal threads Tuesday ready to get to work.

The team’s highly touted youngsters also showcased their talents in Peoria, as Jared Kelenic hit some opposite-field moonshots in batting practice and George Kirby blew a fastball by top prospect Julio Rodriguez in a simulated at-bat.

Here are some sights and sounds from Tuesday’s spring training action.

Kelenic with an oppo bomb off Chris Flexen pic.twitter.com/RxVwACyQ14 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022

After showing Julio Rodriguez plenty of offspeef stuff, George Kirby freezes Julio Rodriguez on a 3-2 fastball pic.twitter.com/Sjheo7YLYE — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022

George Kirby with a 3-2 breaking ball to get Jesse Winker on a soft fly to left pic.twitter.com/INIyNecamH — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022

Jarred Kelenic is offering two tickets to the gun show today and every day pic.twitter.com/GPdbavIDHN — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022

Last round of Julio Rodriguez’s BP and the last swing out a ball over the batters eye pic.twitter.com/8XKou1lWPQ — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022

Julio Rodriguez BP. That last swing produced an absurd blast pic.twitter.com/VjElypR9hC — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022

Little disappointed that Robbie Ray cut off a pretty sweet mullet that he’d grown — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 15, 2022