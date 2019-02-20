MarinersSports Sights and sounds from Day 8 of Mariners spring training Originally published February 20, 2019 at 7:13 pm Updated February 20, 2019 at 7:46 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Mariners’ spring training underway in Peoria, Arizona Sights and sounds from the Mariners’ first full-squad workout of spring training So long, snow: Mariners’ equipment truck heads south for spring training Share story By Ryan Divish and Dean Rutz Felix throwing live BP to Ichiro and dots him in the leg with a pitch at the end pic.twitter.com/7N6tUVPVzG — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 20, 2019 ☝🏽😂 https://t.co/V7w6NdlKTE — Julio Rodriguez (@J_RODrodiguez44) February 20, 2019 Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday. Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
