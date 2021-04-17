Poll: Should MLB keep its rule that starts extra innings with a runner on 2nd?— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 17, 2021
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: The Seahawks might have their deepest defensive line since winning the Super Bowl. Here's why.
- Analysis: 5 ascending UW Huskies through 6 spring football practices
- Former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch teams up with Dr. Fauci to spread education about vaccination WATCH
- Mariners find way to rally again, beat Astros with Ty France's first career walkoff hit VIEW
- Standout UW Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui suffers ankle injury in practice
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.