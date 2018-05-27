With a lineup pulled from the days of the Cactus League, the Mariners completed their first series sweep of the season, rolling to a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Maybe it isn’t so much about who is missing from the lineup for the Mariners in a given game. With the way this season has gone, rare is the day when Scott Servais has put out the full compliment of starting players.

Maybe it’s more about, who is in that day’s lineup and how they will help the team scratch out another victory.

With a lineup pulled from the days of the Cactus League, the Mariners completed their first series sweep of the season, rolling to a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

The Mariners are 32-20 on the season.

Ryon Healy’s two-run single to left-center — his third hit of the game — broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning. With a two-run lead and closer Edwin Diaz unavailable, Alex Colome, who officially became a Mariner since earlier in the morning, worked a 1-2-3 ninth to get the save.

Mike Leake got a deserved win, pitching eight solid innings, allowing one run on four hits to improve to 5-3 on the season.