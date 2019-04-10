Shed Long’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night gave the Tacoma Rainiers a 7-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cheney Stadium.

It gave the Rainiers back-to-back wins for the first time this PCL season.

The highly toughted prospect was 4 for 4 with three RBI and a walk. Jose Lobaton was 4 for 5 with an RBI.

The Rainiers used an “opener” in Wednesday’s game, giving Shawn Armstrong the first inning.

Tommy Milone came in and pitched the next five innings, giving up two runs on three hits.

David McKay picked up the win and a blown save as he was part of a three-run eighth inning that allowed El Paso to tie the game 5-5.

The Rainiers go for a three-game sweep Thursday night.