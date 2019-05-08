Shed Long blasted a grand slam in the seventh inning and the Tacoma Rainiers held on to beat the Reno Aces 6-5 Wednesday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Long went 2 for 4 and drove in five runs for Tacoma (15-19). He had a groundout RBI in the first inning.

Kristopher Negron drove in the other run for the Rainiers. Tim Lopes had two hits for Tacoma, and Ian Miller scored two runs.

Nick Rumbelow (3-1) pitched two hitless innings of relief for the victory. Parker Markel got three outs in the ninth for the save.