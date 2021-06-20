BOX SCORE

Why settle for a walk-off single, when you can have the walk-off “salami?”

As the ball left Shed Long Jr.’s lacquered bat, traveling toward the right field stands at a rate of speed not immediately expected, the roar from the crowd of more than 18,000 in attendance built in decibels with each foot it traveled.

When it finally landed in the right field seats for a walk-off grand slam and bedlam ensued in the stands and chaos reigned on the field with a mosh pit at home plate when Long finally reached home plate, leaping into his teammates’ arms and on to home plate to celebrate a stunning 6-2 victory, somewhere in the din, you could almost hear that familiar rasp of Dave Niehaus screaming, “Get out the rye bread and mustard, grandma because it’s grand salami time!”

It’s without question that Niehaus would love this young team that can be maddening at times and marvelous at others — depending on the current week. They play with athleticism, energy and a reckless abandon that draw people in.

The win on Sunday completed a four-game sweep of the Rays, who came into the series tied for the best record in the American League.

The Mariners hoped to get at least six innings out of Marco Gonzales in his fourth start back from a month-long stint on the injured list with a flexor strain.

Advertising

Gonzales gave Seattle six innings, allowing just one run. He didn’t quite make it through the seventh much to his disappointment.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the seventh, he retired Yandy Diaz for the first out of the inning. It would be the only out he’d record. Brandon Lowe stayed on a sinker low and away and drove it deep center. Jake Fraley, who had made a nice leaping grab against the wall in the fourth inning, couldn’t quite make a similar catch while looking into the afternoon sun in a cloudless sky. Even with his sunglasses on, the ball struck the thumb of Fraley’s glove as he collided with the ball and bounced away. With Shed Long Jr. alertly backing up on the play, Lowe was held to a double.

But that extra base saved didn’t matter when former Mariner Mike Zunino, who had struck out in his previous two at-bats against Gonzales and looked bad doing so, was able to make contact with a lunging swing on the third consecutive changeup thrown to him. Long didn’t seem to pick up the ball of Zunino’s bat and the line drive went over his head just out of his reach, bouncing over the wall in left for an RBI ground rule double and a 2-1 lead.

With the lead lost, manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen. Anthony Misiewicz recorded the final two outs without incident.

Gonzales final line: 6 1/3 innings pitched, two runs allowed on five hits with three walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches with 51 strikes.

Ty France made sure that Gonzales wouldn’t be taking the loss for his solid effort.

Facing right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson, France launched a moonshot solo homer into The ‘Pen to tie the game at 2-2.