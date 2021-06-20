BOX SCORE

Why settle for a walk-off single, when you can have the walk-off “salami?”

As the ball left Shed Long Jr.’s lacquered gray and black bat, traveling toward the right field stands at a rate of speed not immediately expected, the roar from the crowd of more than 18,000 in attendance built in decibels with each foot it traveled.

When it finally landed in the right field seats for a walk-off grand slam and bedlam ensued in the stands and chaos reigned on the field with a mosh pit at home plate when Long finally reached home plate, leaping into his teammates’ arms and on to home plate to celebrate a stunning 6-2 extra-innings victory , somewhere in the din, you could almost hear that familiar rasp of Dave Niehaus screaming, “Get out the rye bread and mustard, grandma, because it’s grand salami time!”

“It’s quite an exclamation to put on this weekend,” manager Scott Servais said. “Coming into this series, I mentioned early on that I was looking forward to it. I thought our team was as well to kind of see where we were at.”

The win on Sunday completed a four-game sweep of the defending American League champion Rays, who came into the series tied for the best record in the American League. Three of those wins came in walk-off fashion. Seattle has now won seven of its last eight games and is two games over .500 at 38-36. Meanwhile Tampa has lost six in a row to fall to 43-29, including four walk-off losses in that streak.

The bottom of the 10th was trending toward a major wasted opportunity. Taylor Trammell, who was inserted as a pinch runner for Ty France and started the inning on second base, moved to third on Dylan Moore’s perfect bunt that didn’t result in an out.

Advertising

But with the contact play on, Trammell got caught in rundown between third and home on Jake Bauers groundball to second base. He stayed hung up long enough to allow Moore to hustle to third before running out of the baseline and being ruled out. Luis Torrens worked a walk off Castillo to load the bases with one out.

Jake Fraley’s flyout to shallow left field wasn’t close to deep enough to allow Moore to tag up and try to score. It brought Long to the plate with two outs.

After taking a slide for a strike and refusing to swing at a slider in the dirt, Long got a slider in the middle of the plate that he could handle.

Off his bat, Long knew he had won the game. He’d hit that well. But on a warm and moderately windy Father’s Day afternoon, he knew better than to assume he’d notched baseball’s ultimate result.

“I didn’t know it would be a grand slam off the bat,” Long said. “It was unbelievable. It’s one of the coolest thing you can do in baseball. It was great feeling just rounding the bases and knowing that I was able to help my team win.”

As has become custom, Long was mobbed and wrestled by teammates while being doused with water, gatorade and dusted with baby powder. And it all felt surreal.

Advertising

“Honestly, that whole moment is just like it was kind of a blur,” he said. “I don’t even know who threw what. I know I enjoyed it.”

It’s without question that Niehaus would love this young team that can be maddening at times and marvelous at others — depending on the current week. They play with athleticism, energy and an intense reckless abandon that draws people in to believing for something more.

Yet, they are also prone to awful team-wide slumps at the plate where getting hits, not scoring runs, seems like an ordeal. Their inexperience still surfaces often at inopportune time, the roster had obvious flaws even before being riddled with injuries and they’ve yet to put their best lineup on the field for more than a handful of games this season.

It leaves fans in fighting internal tug of war between the hope in their heart and the reality in their head. At some point, the heart and head will unite for similar reasons to pull in the same direction, but until then, grab some antacids.

“I couldn’t be any more excited about this group going forward,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’re playing on top of our game right now and it’s really fun to watch young players’ confidence grow and what they can do and the excitement they bring. Hopefully our fans are enjoying it.”

The Mariners hoped to get at least six innings out of Marco Gonzales in his fourth start back from a month-long stint on the injured list with a flexor strain.

Advertising

Gonzales gave Seattle six innings, allowing just one run. He didn’t quite make it through the seventh much to his disappointment.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the seventh, he retired Yandy Diaz for the first out of the inning. It would be the only out he’d record. Brandon Lowe stayed on a sinker low and away and drove it deep center. Jake Fraley, who had made a nice leaping grab against the wall in the fourth inning, couldn’t quite make a similar catch while looking into the afternoon sun in a cloudless sky. Even with his sunglasses on, the ball struck the thumb of Fraley’s glove as he collided with the ball and bounced away. With Long alertly backing up on the play, Lowe was held to a double.

But that extra base saved didn’t matter when former Mariner Mike Zunino, who had struck out in his previous two at-bats against Gonzales and looked bad doing so, was able to make contact with a lunging swing on the third consecutive changeup thrown to him. Long didn’t seem to pick up the ball of Zunino’s bat and the line drive went over his head just out of his reach, bouncing over the wall in left for an RBI ground rule double and a 2-1 lead.

With the lead lost, manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen. Anthony Misiewicz recorded the final two outs without incident.

Gonzales final line: 6 1/3 innings pitched, two runs allowed on five hits with three walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches with 51 strikes.

Ty France made sure that Gonzales wouldn’t be taking the loss for his solid effort.

Facing right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson, France launched a moonshot solo homer into The ‘Pen to tie the game at 2-2.

Seattle got scoreless innings from Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider and Rafael Montero to get to extra innigns.