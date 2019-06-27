Tacoma scored four runs in the second inning and held on to beat Albuquerque 5-3 Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 6,036 at Isotopes Park.
Center fielder Ian Miller hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the Rainiers (38-42) and had three RBI total in the win.
Second baseman Shed Long had another good game, going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. He’s batting .293 at Tacoma this season.
Peter Markel picked up his seventh save of the season.
Everett 7, Vancouver 1
• At Everett’s Funko Field, outfielder Billy Cooke and catcher Carter Bins homered for the AquaSox (7-7) in their Northwest League win. Pitcher Juan Then struck out seven in five innings of relief.
