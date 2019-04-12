Shed Long was 3 for 4 and an RBI as the Tacoma Rainiers opened a series at Cheney Stadium with a 10-3 win versus the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday night.

It was the third win in the last four games for the Rainiers.

Austin Nola was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI for the Rainiers.

Long had an RBI triple in a three-run seventh inning. Nola brought him in with a double.

Tim Lopes had a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning for the Rainier. Long also scored on that play.

Heralded prospect Justus Sheffield got the start for Tacoma, and he gave up one earned runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Taylor Scott picked up the win with two perfect innings of relief. He struck out two.