The season is almost here, and with it, the expectations of MLB teams and their fans.
Could this be the year the Mariners break their postseason drought? Who will win the AL West? What about MVP? Seattle Times writers Ryan Divish, Scott Hanson, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins make their predictions.
Ryan Divish
AL West
Astros: 90-72
Mariners: 88-74
Angels: 81-81
Rangers: 75-87
A’s: 63-99
AL champion: White Sox
NL champion: Dodgers
WS champion: Dodgers
AL rookie of the year: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
NL rookie of the year: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
AL MVP: Mike Trout, Angels
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito, White Sox
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
Scott Hanson
AL West
Astros: 94-68
Mariners: 87-75
Angels: 85-77
Rangers: 76-86
A’s: 65-97
AL champion: Blue Jays
NL champion: Dodgers
World Series champion: Blue Jays
AL rookie of the year: Adley Rutschman, Orioles
NL rookie of the year: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
AL MVP: Mike Trout, Angels
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals
AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, Brewers
Larry Stone
AL West
Astros: 95-67
Mariners: 92-70
Angels: 84-78
Rangers: 79-83
A’s: 65-97
AL champion: Blue Jays
NL champion: Dodgers
WS champion: Dodgers
AL rookie of the year: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
NL rookie of the year: Hunter Greene, Reds
AL MVP: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals
AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Guardians
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
Matt Calkins
AL West
Astros: 97-59
Angels: 90-72
Mariners: 89-73
Rangers: 78-84
A’s: 70-92
AL champion: Yankees
NL champion: Dodgers
WS champion: Yankees
AL rookie of the year: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
NL rookie of the year: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
AL MVP: Mike Trout, Angels
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer, Mets
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.