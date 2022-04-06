The season is almost here, and with it, the expectations of MLB teams and their fans.

Could this be the year the Mariners break their postseason drought? Who will win the AL West? What about MVP? Seattle Times writers Ryan Divish, Scott Hanson, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins make their predictions.

Ryan Divish

AL West

Astros: 90-72

Mariners: 88-74

Angels: 81-81

Rangers: 75-87

A’s: 63-99

AL champion: White Sox

NL champion: Dodgers

WS champion: Dodgers

AL rookie of the year: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

NL rookie of the year: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Angels

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito, White Sox

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

Scott Hanson

AL West

Astros: 94-68

Mariners: 87-75

Angels: 85-77

Rangers: 76-86

A’s: 65-97

AL champion: Blue Jays

NL champion: Dodgers

World Series champion: Blue Jays

AL rookie of the year: Adley Rutschman, Orioles

NL rookie of the year: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

Advertising

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Angels

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Larry Stone

AL West

Astros: 95-67

Mariners: 92-70

Angels: 84-78

Rangers: 79-83

A’s: 65-97

AL champion: Blue Jays

NL champion: Dodgers

WS champion: Dodgers

AL rookie of the year: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

NL rookie of the year: Hunter Greene, Reds

AL MVP: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Guardians

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

Matt Calkins

AL West

Astros: 97-59

Angels: 90-72

Mariners: 89-73

Rangers: 78-84

A’s: 70-92

AL champion: Yankees

NL champion: Dodgers

WS champion: Yankees

AL rookie of the year: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

NL rookie of the year: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Angels

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer, Mets