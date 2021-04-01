It’s opening day!

It’s the most magical day of the year for baseball fans. It’s also the day when we release our totally spot-on predictions for the AL West and season awards. Bookmark this page because you’ll want to reference it later to see how right we are .

Ryan Divish, Mariners reporter

1. Oakland (90-72)

2. Houston (89-73)

3. Seattle (78-84)

4. Los Angeles (77-85)

5. Texas (69-93)

AL pennant: Yankees

NL pennant: Dodgers

World Series winner: Dodgers

AL Rookie of the Year: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Washington

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Matt Calkins, columnist

1. Astros (90-72)

2. A’s (85-77)

3. Angels (83-79)

4. Mariners (77-85)

5. Rangers (73-89)

AL pennant: Yankees

NL pennant: Padres

World Series: Padres

AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh

NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

NL Cy Young: Blake Snell, San Diego

Adam Jude, sports writer

1. Oakland (90-72)

2. Houston (87-75)

3. Los Angeles (86-76)

4. Seattle (74-88)

5. Texas (67-95)

AL pennant: Twins

NL pennant: Padres

World Series winner: Padres

AL Rookie of the Year: Andrew Vaughn, White Sox

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland

NL Rookie of the Year: MacKenzie Gore, San Diego

NL MVP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets

Larry Stone, columnist

1. Houston (88-74)

2. Oakland (85-77)

3. Los Angeles (81-81)

4. Seattle (78-84)

5. Texas (72-90)

AL pennant: White Sox

NL pennant: Braves

World Series winner: Braves

AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Atlanta

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets