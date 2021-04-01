It’s opening day!
It’s the most magical day of the year for baseball fans. It’s also the day when we release our totally spot-on predictions for the AL West and season awards. Bookmark this page because you’ll want to reference it later
to see how right we are.
Ryan Divish, Mariners reporter
1. Oakland (90-72)
2. Houston (89-73)
3. Seattle (78-84)
4. Los Angeles (77-85)
5. Texas (69-93)
AL pennant: Yankees
NL pennant: Dodgers
World Series winner: Dodgers
AL Rookie of the Year: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle
AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Washington
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Matt Calkins, columnist
1. Astros (90-72)
2. A’s (85-77)
3. Angels (83-79)
4. Mariners (77-85)
5. Rangers (73-89)
AL pennant: Yankees
NL pennant: Padres
World Series: Padres
AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh
NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Cy Young: Blake Snell, San Diego
Adam Jude, sports writer
1. Oakland (90-72)
2. Houston (87-75)
3. Los Angeles (86-76)
4. Seattle (74-88)
5. Texas (67-95)
AL pennant: Twins
NL pennant: Padres
World Series winner: Padres
AL Rookie of the Year: Andrew Vaughn, White Sox
AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland
NL Rookie of the Year: MacKenzie Gore, San Diego
NL MVP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets
Larry Stone, columnist
1. Houston (88-74)
2. Oakland (85-77)
3. Los Angeles (81-81)
4. Seattle (78-84)
5. Texas (72-90)
AL pennant: White Sox
NL pennant: Braves
World Series winner: Braves
AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Atlanta
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
