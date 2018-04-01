MarinersPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians Originally published April 1, 2018 at 3:16 pmUpdated April 1, 2018 at 3:20 pm Photos: Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland IndiansBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners fall to Cleveland Indians 6-5 Photos: Mariners win in season opener against Cleveland Indians 2-1 Police and fire first responders break in new grass at Safeco Field Related Stories Mariners awaiting results of Nelson Cruz’s MRI to determine if disabled list stint is needed Mariners vs. Indians: Live updates as M’s go for season-opening series win Share story By Ken Lambert Related Stories Mariners awaiting results of Nelson Cruz’s MRI to determine if disabled list stint is needed April 1, 2018 Mariners vs. Indians: Live updates as M’s go for season-opening series win April 1, 2018 Analysis: Can’t pick against Trout and Kershaw in preseason baseball award predictions March 31, 2018 Baseball can be cruel: After joyful start, Mariners suffer tough loss, injury to Cruz March 31, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners fall to Cleveland Indians 6-5 Photos: Mariners win in season opener against Cleveland Indians 2-1 Police and fire first responders break in new grass at Safeco Field Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMariners awaiting results of Nelson Cruz’s MRI to determine if disabled list stint is needed
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.