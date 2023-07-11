Just in case Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani didn’t know how much fans hope he considers signing with the Mariners this offseason when he becomes a free agent, a sizable portion of Seattle fans decided to remind him.

“Come to Se-a-ttle,’’ chanted fans during each of Ohtani’s at-bats during Tuesday’s All-Star Game, a chant that grew in intensity during each plate appearances.

Ohtani said the message got through.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,’’ he said. “But I definitely heard it.’’

Ohtani said he was trying to focus on his at-bats instead of listening to the chants.

He had two: one in the first inning against NL starter Zac Gallen when he struck out on a full count and another when he walked in the fourth inning against Alex Cobb on another full count (he was stranded on third).

“I want to be aggressive,’’ said Ohtani, who leads the majors with 32 home runs. “I was ready to swing, but the last one was (a ball).’’

Ohtani has played often in Seattle since signing with the Angels before the 2018 season.

As he said on Monday during the media-day availability for all players, he repeated Tuesday that he has been impressed by the way that Seattle fans show their appreciation for the Mariners and baseball.

“Every time I come here, the fans are passionate,’’ he said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “They are really into the game. So it’s very impressive. I actually spent a couple of offseasons in Seattle, so I like the city. It’s beautiful.’’