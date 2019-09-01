Despite a strong start by Sean Nolin, the Tacoma Rainiers lost to the Aviators in Las Vegas on Sunday night, 8-1.
Nolin gave up two runs on six hits in 42/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked two. It was the most strike outs by a Tacoma pitcher since James Paxton in 2013. Vegas scored six runs in the eighth.
The Rainiers wrap up the season Monday.
AquaSox romp
• Cade Marlowe was 3 for 5 with three RBI as the Everett AquaSox thumped visiting Vancover 11-3. Deivy Florido improved to 4-1 after giving up two runs in seven innings. Everett wraps up its season Monday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.