Despite a strong start by Sean Nolin, the Tacoma Rainiers lost to the Aviators in Las Vegas on Sunday night, 8-1.

Nolin gave up two runs on six hits in 42/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked two. It was the most strike outs by a Tacoma pitcher since James Paxton in 2013. Vegas scored six runs in the eighth.

The Rainiers wrap up the season Monday.

AquaSox romp

• Cade Marlowe was 3 for 5 with three RBI as the Everett AquaSox thumped visiting Vancover 11-3. Deivy Florido improved to 4-1 after giving up two runs in seven innings. Everett wraps up its season Monday.