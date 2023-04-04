The offensive numbers, as you’d expect, aren’t pretty for a Mariners team off to a 1-4 start entering Tuesday’s game against the Angels.

Overall, the Mariners rank 28th out of 30 MLB teams in batting average (. 188), ahead of only the Royals (. 179) and Tigers (. 169) — two teams expected to be among the worst in the game this season.

The Mariners?

Well, the Mariners expected to be better than what they’ve shown — much better — and manager Scott Servais is confident a turnaround is imminent.

“Some guys are off to slow starts. When you get off to a slow start, you’d like to do better. If that’s defined as ‘pressing,’ so be it,” Servais said Tuesday afternoon.

After just five games, Servais isn’t going to deviate from his general plan with the daily lineup. He’ll stick with a fluid batting order that gives the Mariners the best possible matchups against the opposing starting pitcher each day.

Similarly, he doesn’t want his hitters deviating from their plan at the plate after just a handful of games either.

“The big thing is, we talk about it all the time, dominate the strike zone. What does that mean? You know, swinging at the right pitches is so critical,” Servais said. “Some guys are off to a slow start (but) they are swinging at the right pitches. Kolten Wong is one of them. I think he’s been one of our most consistent guys, and he’s not squaring it up; he’s not getting the results he wants.

“But what we don’t want guys to do is go start changing your swing and go down these rabbit holes and all of a sudden now you can’t dig yourself out of it, all because you were chasing the results. I’d like to believe that if we do swing at the right pitches, we’ll eventually get good results.”

The Mariners, a team that thrived off home runs in the second half last season, have hit just two in the first five games — one from Ty France on opening day and the other from Julio Rodriguez to lead off the first inning Sunday against the Guardians — and scored a total of 15 runs.

And the five additions to the offense — Wong, Teoscar Hernandez, Cooper Hummel, AJ Pollock and Tommy La Stella — have a combined three hits in 50 at-bats (. 060) with one run batted in through five games.

Yes, it’s early. And that seems to be the general feeling inside the clubhouse: Things will turn, and they’ll turn soon.

“It’s five games. I think we’re just settling in,” France said. “We’re going to be all right. For some reason since I’ve been here, we’ve always started off slow. This could just be another case of that, but I think we’ll be all right.”

France fulfills promise

France kept telling anyone who would listen that he was going to finally swipe his first bag at some point this season.

It took him just five games to make good on that promise.

In the third inning Monday, France doubled to right field to drive in Rodriguez for the Mariners’ second run against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. On the next pitch, France took an aggressive secondary lead off second and took off — his first stolen-base attempt since his first season with the Padres in 2019.

He dived head first into third base and just beat the throw from Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe for the first stolen base of his career.

“Just felt like it was a good time,” France said. “I talked to Scott, and he said if it’s a good time, a good opportunity, go ahead and give it a try.”

Servais, watching from the dugout, was surprised nonetheless when he saw his All-Star first baseman on the move.

“When he got the big lead and then he took the shuffle — I’ve seen him do that probably 30 times and he (always) stops,” Servais said with a laugh. “Last night, I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ Then I was like, safe. Nice play. Cool. It’s funny. He was talking about it the other day: ‘They’re not paying attention to me.’ I said ‘Yeah, if you can take it, go ahead, go get it. Just make sure you’re safe.’ And it was close.”

With MLB’s new rules limiting pitchers’ disengagements from the rubber, Servais has been open about wanting his base runners to be more aggressive — and that’s a trend that’s playing out leaguewide early in the season.

“You’re gonna see players do that more, and I love the fact that (France) is looking to do those things because that wasn’t always the case,” Servais said. “We’ve talked to our guys about getting bigger leads and paying more attention when 90 feet is there and you can take it, go get it.”

Now that he has one, France made another promise.

“I’m gonna get two more,” he said.

Ford to begin season in Everett

Harry Ford, the Mariners’ No. 1 prospect, will open the season with the Everett AquaSox, the club announced after finalizing rosters for affiliates in Arkansas (Class AA), Everett (High-A) and Modesto (Low-A).

Ford, a 20-year-old catcher, became something of an international breakout star while playing for Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic earlier this spring. (His parents are from England.)

The Mariners’ first-round draft pick in 2021, Ford hit .274 with 11 home runs, 23 doubles, four triples and an .863 OPS at Low-A Modesto last season.

The AquaSox open their season Friday at home against the Eugene Emeralds.

The Mariners’ top pitching prospects — Prelander Berroa, Emerson Hancock, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo — will all open the season at Arkansas.

Shortstop Cole Young, the club’s first-round pick last season, will begin the season in Modesto.