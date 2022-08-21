OAKLAND, Calif. — Versatile utility player Sam Haggerty was scratched from the starting lineup about two hours before first pitch Sunday because of discomfort in his left shoulder.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Haggerty first felt some pain in the shoulder after a headfirst slide a few days ago.

Haggerty tried to do some early hitting in the cage before Sunday’s game but felt discomfort on swings.

“Hopefully, he feels better when we are back on the homestand,” Servais said. “He felt OK to play defense yesterday. But he didn’t feel great in the cage.”

He did appear in the game as a pinch-runner and made an impact on the game.

Haggerty came in as a pinch runner for Carlos Santana, who worked a one-out walk in the eighth inning. Haggerty stole second and third base as the tying run. But he didn’t score as J.P. Crawford’s hard line drive was caught by second baseman Jonah Bride, and Dylan Moore’s hard ground ball was turned into an out on a nice play by shortstop Nick Allen.

Gilbert OK

Logan Gilbert was walking normally Sunday after taking a line drive off his rear end in Saturday’s loss.

“I’m not going to comment on his butt,” Servais said with a laugh. “There’s not much protection there. We would have been better served if it hit some other guys there. He’ll be fine.”

Gilbert said he applied a pain patch to the injured area and felt fine otherwise.

Updated pitching probables

The Mariners announced their probable starting pitchers for the two-game series vs. the Nationals, starting Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. As Servais indicated, the Mariners plan to stay in the normal order of the rotation for the big four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

“That’s the plan as of right now,” Servais said.

With Cleveland’s game Sunday vs. the White Sox postponed because of weather, the Guardians pushed right-hander Aaron Civale, who was scheduled to start Sunday, back to Tuesday to face San Diego and bumped right-hander Zach Plesac, who was scheduled to pitch Tuesday, all the way back to Saturday to face the Mariners.

Here are the pitching matchups for the upcoming homestand:

Tuesday vs. Nationals (7:10 p.m.) — RHP Erick Fedde vs. LHP Robbie Ray

Wednesday vs. Nationals (1:10 p.m.) — RHP Anibal Sanchez vs. RHP George Kirby

Thursday vs. Guardians (1:10 p.m.) — RHP Triston McKenzie vs. LHP Marco Gonzales

Friday vs. Guardians (7:10 p.m.) — RHP Shane Bieber vs. RHP Logan Gilbert

Saturday vs. Guardians (7:10 p.m.) — RHP Zach Plesac, RHP vs. RHP Luis Castillo

Sunday vs. Guardians (1:10 p.m.) — RHP Aaron Civale vs. LHP Robbie Ray

The rare day game to open the four-game series is because of The Weeknd’s concert at Lumen Field.