The Mariners made the expected roster move Saturday to reinstate utility player Sam Haggerty from the seven-day concussion injured list, but the corresponding move to open up a spot on the 26-man roster may have been a bit of a surprise to fans.

With Jose Caballero earning the opportunity to remain on the roster since being called up when Haggerty was injured, it meant that catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel was optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma to make room for Haggerty. There was some anticipation the Mariners might instead designate veteran infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. But he will remain on the roster as a pinch-hitter off the bench.

Haggerty, 28, was placed on the concussion IL on April 16 (retroactive to April 15) after he exited the game in the ninth inning on April 14 against Colorado. He slammed his forehead into the ground of T-Mobile Park while making a diving stop on a ground ball. It left him dazed. The next day he struggled with headaches and sensitivity to lights as well as some nausea. He passed concussion tests and protocols Friday but wasn’t eligible to return until Saturday.

Haggerty has played in eight games this season, posting a .118/.211/.118 slash line with two hits in 19 plate appearances. He is 3 for 3 in stolen-base attempts.

Hummel, 28, played sporadically after making the opening-day roster. He appeared in 10 games for the Mariners, starting six games as the designated hitter and coming off the bench in the other games. He posted an .087/.192/.130 slash line with two hits in 26 plate appearances.

Given the nature of the bench role and the intermittent playing time, the Mariners decided to send Hummel to Tacoma to play on a regular basis.

“He just needs to get some rhythm going,” manager Scott Servais said. “Those positions are hard when you’re a bench player at the big-league level. You’re going to get a start here then you sit on the bench for a couple days and you get a pinch hit. We’re trying to be realistic and what the expectations are there. He’s a young guy that can play a lot of different positions. We’ll move him around in Tacoma. Hopefully, he will get his bat going. I’m sure he’ll be back to help at some point. He just needs to go play and we weren’t able to do that here on a consistent basis.”

With Dylan Moore suffering a setback in his rehab assignment and not expected to return in the near future, Caballero will take over his expected role and serve as the right-handed hitting reserve infielder that can play shortstop, second base and third base. He’s played in four games and has two hits in 12 plate appearances with a walk and a stolen base.

“That’s what he’s here for,” Servais said. “It’s a very similar skill set to what D-Mo brings us. Cabby has handled everything we have thrown at him and you’ll see him taking some ground balls at third today exactly for that reason. We’ll probably give (Eugenio Suarez) a day off here at some point on the road.”

That “day off” could come with Suarez as the designated hitter instead of out of the lineup.

The Mariners will face two left-handed starters — Bailey Falter and Matt Strahm — on their upcoming trip to Philadelphia. So both Caballero and Haggerty could start games at shortstop and second base, respectively.

When Julio Rodriguez stole second in the seventh inning Friday, it gave him 30 career steals to go with 32 career homers. He became the second-fastest player in MLB history to reach 30 career homers and 30 career stolen bases. He did it in 152 career games. Only Mike Trout accomplished the feat quicker, needing just 146 games.