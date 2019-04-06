SACRAMENTO — The River Cats punished Tacoma Rainiers pitching for 11 runs on 12 hits in an 11-5 Pacific Coast League thumping Saturday night.

Sacramento (2-1) scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the third off Tacoma (1-2) starter Tyler Danish.

Kristopher Negron hit a three-run homer for the Rainiers. Austin Nola hit a solo shot and scored two runs. Aramis Garcia and Breyvic Valera hit two-run homers for Sacramento.