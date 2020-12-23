Twas a few days before Christmas and with no desire to leave its couch, the Twitter Mailbag loathes this holiday more than extra innings, and, yes, it’s an insufferable grouch.

As always, these are real questions provided by the happy group of elves that are my Twitter followers.

What’s next?

Ryan, any updates on the minor league affiliates? Will the Northwest morph into the newly established “partnership” league like the Pioneer League? — RockDawg86 (@RockDawg3) December 1, 2020

These questions were submitted before Major League Baseball, working “in conjunction” with Minor League Baseball, announced the 120 minor-league franchises (four per team) that were offered invitations to be a part of minor-league baseball moving forward and excommunicating 40 other teams from official team affiliation.

MLB made the announcement on the morning of Dec. 9 after submitting the agreed-upon proposal to the 30 MLB teams and the 120 MiLB teams roughly 24 to 48 hours before.

Multiple sources said it was an unexpected development, with many MLB and minor-league owners having been told it wouldn’t be announced until late December. That the announcement came so quickly after it was given to teams and affiliates reeked of forced acceptance and intimidation, particularly for minor-league teams, who had no revenue after the 2020 season was canceled.

By announcing the names/locations of the minor-league franchises invited before they had a chance to properly review the proposed deal, which is reportedly heavily skewed for MLB to manipulate and control affiliates in every possible way, it didn’t allow for much pushback. Minor-league owners already felt undercut when soon-to-be-retired MiLB president Pat O’Connor replaced the original negotiating team a few months ago, believing he did so to speed up a resolution to the situation while also saving the presiding offices of Minor League Baseball, which were rumored to be on the verge of shuttering by MLB.

The whole thing seems like a strong-arm tactic from MLB, which threatened to start its own player development system during the 2019 offseason if MiLB didn’t comply. This move basically said: “Be grateful you are one of the invited teams, so take it or leave it.”

Based on MLB sources, most verifying the excellent reporting of Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper, the invitations were based on the level of stadium facilities, geographic location, the influence of MLB teams and some political aspects.

As for the Northwest League, it received a promotion in level of play. Instead of being a short-season summer league with recent college draft picks or high school draft picks or international players in their early second year of professional baseball, it will now be a full-season league of approximately 130 scheduled games and considered an Advanced Class A league – a key stop in the development of top prospects. The Cal League, a long-time Advanced Class A League, was moved down to a Low Class A league.

That means that top pitching prospects and recent first-round picks like George Kirby and Emerson Hancock will likely the start the season with the Everett Aqua Sox along with other top prospects in the organization, such as pitchers Brandon Williamson and Isaiah Campbell, outfielder Zach DeLoach and third baseman Austin Shenton.

As of now, there is expected to be three Advanced A Leagues. But the Northwest League is only projected to have six teams – Everett, Eugene, Hillsboro, Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver. The Mid-Atlantic and Midwest Leagues will have 12 teams each.

Each team will be playing the other around 20 times a season, which isn’t a lot of variety. The difficulties presented by weather in the Pacific Northwest in May and April is appreciable and stadium conflicts will be an issue.

As for my beloved Pioneer League, featuring teams in Montana that were key parts of my childhood, it will become an independent league similar to the American Association, the Atlantic League and Frontier League that focuses on non-drafted players. It also features the possibility of player transfers from MLB farm systems. In theory, teams could take advantage of the situation by signing a passel of non-drafted players (after the reduced MLB draft) and use these teams or leagues to almost have an added affiliate.

But my skepticism and the current trend of the commissioner’s office and MLB owners makes me fear for the Pioneer League’s future beyond the next few seasons.

If you want more, the most recent episode of the Extra Innings podcast featured a lengthy discussion about the changes to minor league baseball with Mike Curto, the voice of the Tacoma Rainiers, Times columnist Larry Stone and me.

What’s next?

When will the fates of the Mariners' minor league affiliates be decided / announced? — Z M (@zchmc) November 30, 2020

The four announced affiliates for the Mariners weren’t much of a surprise – Tacoma Rainiers (Class AAA), Arkansas Travelers (Class AA), Everett Aqua Sox (Advanced Class A) and Modesto Nuts (Class A). While the Travelers, the Aqua Sox and Nuts all released statements saying they would accept the invitation from MLB to be a Seattle affiliate, the Rainiers instead released a statement saying:

“We have a great relationship with the Mariners, and look forward to continuing the relationship. But, we just received, this morning, an outline of the proposed deal and structure of the new relationship with Major League Baseball, and cannot accept the invitation until we’ve had time to review the deal that will govern our sport, and this relationship, for decades to come.”

As part of the process, MLB demanded each invited franchise to sign a non-disclosure agreement by Dec. 18, which essentially waived its right to sue the league and continue the process of signing a 10-year contract labeled by MLB as a “Player Development License.” After signing the NDA, each team would have 30 days to accept the terms of the PDL.

The Rainiers were expected to sign the NDA, but it’s clear that they aren’t thrilled with the proposed aspects of the deal. And several other Triple A teams have similar reservations. But there is no chance that the Rainiers won’t be Seattle’s Class AAA affiliate. The dynamic of having the Class AAA franchise so close in proximity is something other teams are trying to emulate and a key factor in the restructuring.

Also, Mariners chairman John Stanton is a minority owner in the Rainiers and is longtime friend and colleague of Rainiers’ owner Mikal Thomsen.

I’m happy the Rainiers weren’t afraid to make that statement and voice some displeasure with the mafia-esque negotiating tactics of commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB.

What’s next?

Do you think the M’s will work with one of the MLB Partner leagues (since they will drop to 4 affiliated minor league teams) to develop players who they don’t have room for on the 4 teams? — bob kakiuchi (@KakiuchiB) November 30, 2020

If they haven’t been considering it, they should start because it might offer an advantage over teams not willing to spend extra money. It wouldn’t be a massive financial investment.

And if you truly believe in your amateur scouting and player projection as well as your player-development plan, it offers an avenue to affordable talent. Money/cost – particularly minimal investment — should be the last factor when determining ways to improve the talent level in your organization.

What’s next?