The Tacoma Rainiers lost their third consecutive game Saturday, falling to the Round Rock Express 14-0 in a Pacific Coast League game.
The Rainiers have been outscored 25-2 during the skid.
The Rainiers were held to two singles. Cy Sneed got the win throwing 62/3 shutout innings. He walked two and struck out five.
Anthony Misiewicz started for Tacoma and gave up seven runs on seven hits in 21/3 innings.
AquaSox 7, Dust Devils 3
Cade Marlowe hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the AquaSox improved to 2-0.
