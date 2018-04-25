Daniel Vogelbach will be optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma

CHICAGO — While his teammates packed up their gear and prepared for the quick trip to Cleveland, Daniel Vogelbach was packing for a different destination — the Pacific Coast League.

Vogelbach said his goodbyes to teammates and prepared to fly back to Seattle and then later fly to Fresno to join Class AAA Tacoma.

No roster move was made official, but it was obvious what it would be after Servais said before Wednesday’s game that first baseman Ryon Healy would be activated from the 10-day disabled list and join the team at some point during the four-game series in Cleveland. That point appears to be Thursday night.

Healy has been with Class AA Arkansas on a rehab assignment since Friday. He played in four games, hitting .333 (5 for 15) with a homer and six RBI.

Vogelbach played in 19 games for the Mariners, hitting .204 (11 for 54) with a .317 on-base percentage, a .352 slugging percentage, a double, two homers and three RBI.

Even after a torrid spring training where he destroyed Cactus League pitching, hitting .407 with a 1.455 on-base plus slugging percentage, the expectation was always for Vogelbach to eventually go back to the Rainiers and play every day unless he tore up big league pitching. He hasn’t done that. A confluence of injuries and events allowed him to stay with the team longer than expected.

The current set-up of the Mariners roster, which includes the preferred eight-man bullpen, simply won’t allow the team to carry two first basemen. Even with the demotion and the less-than-stellar start to this season, Vogelbach has improved his spot within the organization. He was adequate defensively and showed hints of hitting potential.

Healy wasn’t exactly raking at the plate before he suffered the sprained right ankle in a postgame workout. The injury occurred after his best game of the season, where he had a key bases loaded double in a win over the Twins.

He was hitting .091 with a .267 OPS in just six games.

“Things have gone okay for him on the rehab assignment,” Servais said. “I actually watched a little video of him this morning. He looks fine. He needs to come in and contribute. He knows that. He was off to a slow start. So giving him the extra days of at-bats and playing time on the rehab assignment, hopefully it helps him. But facing minor league pitching vs. Cleveland pitching is a little bit different.”