Cano is scheduled to be reinstated from his 80-game suspension on August 14 and rejoin the Mariners in Oakland.

The process for Robinson Cano to return to the Mariners from his 80-game suspension will take him to Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium on Monday night.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that Cano will be uniform for Class AAA Tacoma tonight to begin his allowed “rehab” stint in preparation for his return, which is scheduled for August 14 in Oakland.

After spending the last few weeks in the Dominican Republic working out at his family’s private baseball academy, Cano return Seattle a few days ago so he could being preparing for his rehab assignment. Per Major League Baseball and MLB Players Association agreement, a player that’s suspended has a 14-day period to play in minor league games to prepare for reinstatement.

The Rainiers have home games on Monday and Tuesday. It’s unclear if Cano goes with Tacoma on the road or plays in games with Short-Season Everett on Thursday.