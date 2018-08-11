Cal Raleigh had a three-run homer for Everett. Orlando Razo allowed just one hit by the Emeralds (21-33) in six innings
EVERETT — Robinson Cano was held without a hit, but that didn’t stop Everett from scoring a 7-0 victory over Eugene in Northwest League baseball Saturday night.
Cano, expected back with the Mariners on Tuesday, played third base for the AquaSox (29-25). He did have a walk and scored a run, and now is hitting .455 for Everett.
Tacoma 4, at Salt Lake 3
Daniel Vogelbach had two hits and drove in the winning run in the eighth as the Rainiers (57-60) topped the Bees (63-55).
