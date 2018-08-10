Robinson Cano, who is eligible to rejoin the Mariners next week, played second base and was 2 for 4 with a grand slam as the Everett AquaSox won 5-2.

Cano, who is eligible to rejoin the Mariners on Tuesday, played second base and was 2 for 4 with a grand slam in the seventh inning.

At Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 4

Daniel Vogelbach led the Rainiers (56-60) with two singles and two RBI. Christian Bergman (7-9) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in 42/3 innings.