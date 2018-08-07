Rehabbing star will next play for Everett. Tacoma lost 8-4 in its final game ever against Colorado Springs, which will move to San Antonio next season.

Robinson Cano went 1 for 4 as designated hitter but the Tacoma Rainiers fell to Colorado Springs 8-4 Tuesday afternoon.

Cano had two singles and a walk in eight at-bats in two days in Tacoma, rehabbing after being suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating its substance-abuse policy.

He will play four games for the Everett AquaSox before joining the Mariners Aug. 14 when his suspension ends.

The Rainiers and Sky Sox, who will move to San Antonio next season, ended their 31-year history dead-even at 174-174.