SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Perez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning as Tacoma put together a five-run rally in its 7-4 victory over Salt Lake in Pacific Coast League baseball Sunday.
Tim Lopes had a run-scoring single in that inning, and finished with two hits and two RBI. Jose Lobaton had a solo homer while Braden Bishop and Ian Miller each had two hits for the Rainiers (25-26).
Erik Swanson started for Tacoma, but lasted just three innings against the Bees (22-27). He gave up two earned runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked two.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.