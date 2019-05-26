SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Perez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning as Tacoma put together a five-run rally in its 7-4 victory over Salt Lake in Pacific Coast League baseball Sunday.

Tim Lopes had a run-scoring single in that inning, and finished with two hits and two RBI. Jose Lobaton had a solo homer while Braden Bishop and Ian Miller each had two hits for the Rainiers (25-26).

Erik Swanson started for Tacoma, but lasted just three innings against the Bees (22-27). He gave up two earned runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked two.