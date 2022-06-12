Robbie Ray’s throwback continues to draw positive reviews.

Ray gave the Mariners seven scoreless innings to work with Sunday against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park. The team couldn’t build a win around one of his strongest starts of the season in an eventual 2-0 loss, but the bright spot shone all the same.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him get as many ground balls as he got today,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He’s certainly added a little more movement to his fastball. Sharp. He was ahead of the count for the most part all day. Got the big double play to end the seventh.

“I couldn’t ask for much more from him. Certainly, hopefully that gets him going back in the right direction.”

Ray pitched a perfect first inning and was on his way to his first scoreless start as a member of the Mariners.

“Using the two-seam (fastball), mixing in the slider more often, and the curveball — I think I just kept them on their heels,” Ray said. “They weren’t really able to square anything up today because I was mixing it up so much and giving them different looks.”

A frequent topic of discussion is a fastball he hadn’t thrown since 2016.

“It opened up the entire plate for me. The two-seam gives me something that allows me to attack the outer half of the zone,” Ray said. “It’s just another weapon that I’m able to use.”

Ray remained at 5-6 with an earned-run average that dipped to 4.52.

Most recently he picked up the win June 6 in Houston. Ray threw three scoreless innings after a rocky start in which he allowed three homers and four runs through two.

“He’s made a couple nice little adjustments here entering his last start, and his side work heading into this start,” Servais said. “He got great results today. That’s a great sign for him.”