Mariners 6, Rangers 5, at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Left-hander Robbie Ray made his second start of the spring and for much of his outing he looked like he was ready to pitch in games that count.

Ray, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season for Toronto, had not allowed a run and had retired eight in a row when he came out for the fifth inning.

Texas opened the fifth inning with a walk and a single. After a line out to left field for the first out, Mariners manager Scott Servais pulled Ray.

“I would have liked to have seen him get through the fifth, but we didn’t want him go to over 80 pitches,” Servais said.

Marcus Semien greeted reliever Devin Sweet with a double to left, scoring both runners, which belonged to Ray.

Ray’s final line: two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings and allowing three hits and two walks. He struck out six.

“I felt really good physically,” said Ray, who said he felt less tired than after his first start, when he allowed two runs in four innings. “Today it was just get the pitch count up, and I think I threw 78 pitches, and overall it really went well.”

Ray is scheduled for one more spring start before the regular season begins.

“Next time, I will probably go 85 to 90 pitches, and I will be ready to go,” he said.

Ray said he liked throwing to catcher Cal Raleigh.

“I really liked the dynamic of him behind home plate,” Ray said. “He’s a big guy, I like throwing to big guys, and he’s really working hard back there, too.”

The Mariners made one roster move Monday, reassigning left-handed pitcher Kyle Bird to the minor-league camp. That left 45 players in their major league camp: 35 roster players and 10 nonroster invitees.

Player of the game

Julio Rodriguez, who played center field Monday. The touted prospect rebounded from going 0 for 6 in his previous two games (with four strikeouts), by going 2 for 2 with a walk, a run scored, a run batted in and a stolen base. He pushed his spring batting average from .235 to .316.

Quotable

“It’s getting colder (outside) and our bats are heating up. Another good offensive day for our guys,” — Servais after his team had 10 hits Monday, Seattle’s third straight game with double-digit hits.

On tap

The Mariners host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday afternoon in Peoria. The Mariners have yet to determine who they will pitch, and rain is in the forecast. Right-hander Brad Keller is set to start for Kansas City. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised by ROOT Sports and will have a delayed radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM at 7 p.m.

Box score

