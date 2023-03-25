Diamondbacks 4, Mariners 1 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

After watching his team score 32 runs the past two games, manager Scott Servais watched his portion of the split squad Mariners put up just one run, which came in the ninth inning.

Seattle was held scoreless for eight innings and mustered just three hits in the game. Cooper Hummel worked a one-out walk in the ninth inning, advanced to second on defensive indifference and scored on Jose Caballero’s single to left.

Arizona pitchers struck out 15 Mariners hitters in the game.

Right-hander Paul Sewald struggled, never completing his inning of work. He allowed a leadoff homer to Tim Tawa. After retiring the next two batters, Sewald’s outing ended on a double from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Right-hander Luis Curvelo, who replaced Sewald, immediately gave up a two-run homer to Emmanuel Rivera for a 4-0 lead.

Player of the game

Making his last start of an already successful spring, left-hander Robbie Ray continued to pitch well. He worked five innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts. The one run allowed came in his last inning of work. Ray allowed a leadoff double to Phillip Evans, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a single off the bat of Jose Herrera.

It was just the second outing that Ray allowed an earned run this spring. In five outings, he pitched a total of 17 innings, allowing two runs on 11 hits with six walks and 26 strikeouts.

Advertising

“I’m feeling good about where I’m at,” Ray said. “I liked getting the five innings and the up and downs, getting that under my belt. I feel like last time I got the pitch count up and this time I got the up and down, it’s kind of the perfect scenario.”

Quotable

“Offensively, we didn’t do a ton today. They threw some pretty good pitching at us and that happens. We scored so many runs the last couple days. Unfortunately, it’s probably going to balance out at some point.” – Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners will be on the road at Peoria Stadium as they face their Peoria Sports Complex neighbor San Diego Padres, who will be the home team. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will make his final start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch are right-hander Matt Brash, Andres Munoz, Penn Murfee and Justin Topa. The Padres will start right-hander Michael Wacha. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on MLB.TV with the Padres telecast. There will be a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com.

Video highlights

Teoscar Hernández checks in & talks about what it’s like playing with his new team 🗣️#SeaUsRise | #WHEREiROOT pic.twitter.com/NW4XTnOqdM — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) March 25, 2023

Boxscore

MLB link