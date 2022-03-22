Cubs 5, Mariners 5 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Making his first start of the spring, Robbie Ray, the Mariners prized free agent signing this past offseason, pitched four innings. With an eight-pitch first inning, Ray was able to work past his scheduled three innings of work. He allowed two runs on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts, showing a strong slider and his typical intensity.

“It felt really good to be on the mound wearing a Mariners jersey and getting out there and being able to be with the team,” he said. “I’m getting to know the guys and being around them and being in the clubhouse and obviously competing on the same field.”

His only hit allowed came in the second inning. He walked Alfonso Rivas and gave up a two-run homer to Ildemaro Vargas on a 91-mph fastball. Ray was more irked about walking the left-handed Rivas twice in his outing.

“I should never walk a lefty,” he said. “That’s something was the first time out and just getting used to being out on the mound. Overall, it was really good.”

Seattle scored two runs in the first inning against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Abraham Toro led off the game with a single and later scored on Julio Rodriguez’s double down the third baseline. Eugenio Suarez followed with a double off the right field fence to score Rodriguez.

Down 5-4 in the ninth inning, Spencer Packard, in his first career at-bat in a MLB spring training game, delivered a two-out single to right field off Cubs right-hander Ben Leeper to score Donovan Walton. The game ended in a tie when Leeper struck out Marcus Wilson looking with the go-ahead run at third base.

Player of the game

Mike Ford knew it was gone the moment it left his bat. The burly left-swinging slugger smashed a two-run blast to deep right field in the eighth inning to move the Mariners within a run of the Cubs. All three of Ford’s hits this spring have been for extra bases. He has a pair of doubles to go with the homer.

Quotable

“Robbie Ray was outstanding. It was kind of what you’d hope to see his first time out there and to get him through four innings today was just awesome. Good fastball, really good slider and certainly great presence when he’s out there.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners have Wednesday off from games — their only off-day of this shortened spring training.

“I think the timing of that is pretty good for us,” Servais said.

Seattle will return to action Thursday vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark. Logan Gilbert is scheduled to make his first start of the spring for the Mariners.

