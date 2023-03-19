White Sox 6, Mariners 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

After a strong start from left-hander Robbie Ray, Mariners relievers struggled in giving up all six runs in the middle innings.

J.B. Bukauskas gave up three runs on four hits in the fifth inning, including a two-run single to Eloy Jimenez.

Paul Sewald found trouble in his third spring appearance, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in the sixth inning. He gave up a leadoff double to Romy Gonzalez and Seby Zavala ambushed a first-pitch fastball for two-run home run to left-center field.

Chicago added a run in the seventh when Oscar Colas smacked a solo homer off right-hander Chris Clarke.

The Mariners got an RBI single from Leonys Martin in the first inning and an RBI double from Zach DeLoach in the eighth.

Player of the game

Ray continued to look dominant. In his fourth spring outing, Ray tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. With a fastball in the upper 90s all spring and a split-finger changeup to aid his slider, Ray has carved up hitters. He’s pitched 12 innings in his four outings, allowing one run on nine hits with five walks and 21 strikeouts.

Quotable

“I felt really good. I felt like the fastball is coming out really well. I also threw some really good splitters today, which I was pretty happy about, some early-count splitters and some that got me back into some counts. It’s very encouraging with that pitch.” — Ray on the Root Sports broadcast.

On tap

The Mariners will be at Peoria Stadium on Monday, hosting the Milwaukee Brewers. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will make the start for the Mariners with right-handers Emerson Hancock, Andres Munoz, Matt Brash, Trevor Gott, Riley O’Brien and lefty Tayler Saucedo available to pitch. The Brewers will start right-hander Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will not be televised, but there will be a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM or mariners.com

Video highlights

Big day for @RobbieRay 💪



4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K pic.twitter.com/xIXbggcmht — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2023

Seby Zavala put it on the board! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Vy4tGJjL6g — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 19, 2023

Boxscore

Link