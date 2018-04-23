Tacoma Rainiers starter Rob Whalen took a no-hitter into the fifth inning of Monday’s 4-1 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats. He gave up one run in 62/3 innings and struck out nine.

Sacramento’s Ryder Jones led off the fifth with a single. Whalen (3-0) pitched 62/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out nine.

Erik Goeddel got his third save, giving up two hits.

Catcher Mike Marjama gave Tacoma the lone runs it would need with a two-run single in the first inning.

Ian Miller homered in the third inning and Zach Vincej connected in the seventh for Tacoma (10-8), which has won six of its last eight.